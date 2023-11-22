The Traveler is a hyperrealistic sculpture of a jetlagged felow at the Orlando airport

The Traveler is a hyperrealistic sculpture of a jetlagged fellow at the Orlando airport. If this sculpture weren't protected behind glass, I'd absolutely think it was a real person. It was created by American artist Duane Hanson out of resin, fiberglass, paint, and more. I know how "The Traveler" feels- the airport makes me feel disheveled and exhausted, too.
From Atlas Obscura:
"Orlando International Airport's "The Traveler" is one of two depictions of a sleeping traveler by the artist, who created a similar stature two years later. The second, however, is a little less airport appropriate attire, sporting nothing underneath his completely undone shirt."