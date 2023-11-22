This drone is deeply discounted during our Black Friday deals event

TL;DR: If you're looking for a great gift to have on deck this Black Friday, this Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is an excellent option on sale for $99.97. Act fast, this deal ends 11/26 at 11:59PM PST as part of our Black Friday deals.

Holiday gifts are always a bust unless someone tells you exactly what they want. Until now it's been almost impossible to hit it out of the park. That changes this Black Friday with this Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle. Act fast, this deal ends 11/26 as part of our Black Friday deals.

Great for bird watchers, artists, or folks who want to get some new perspective, this copter is an amazing gift for the fun family in your life. You can take some incredible 4K vids and pics sent straight to your phone with a 360 degree angle of whatever needs to be seen. No need to upload your media, you can view real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app, so everything ends up in one neat and tidy place.

If you need an all around look, you can check out the bottom camera, which features a 720p camera for bigger scenes and scapes that need attention.

No worries if your a newbie on the drone scene, the altitude hold mode ensures stabilizing the drone is easier than ever. If that isn't enough control, the 6-axis gyroscope ensures a smooth flight every single time. Once you've got a handle on your new favorite toy, the headless mode keeps position well adjusted so you don't have to.

When you're done with your drone and ready to put it to sleep, the one key automatic return function brings it home in a quick flash just by pushing a button, no steering or maneuvering necessary.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for $99.97 (Reg. $398), no coupon needed. Act fast, this deal ends 11/26 at 11:59PM PST as part of our Black Friday deals.

Prices subject to change.