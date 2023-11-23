Bring your favorite holiday movies to life this winter with the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector

TL;DR: Upgrade your home with theatre-like capabilities this holiday season with the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector. Purchase it for $189.99 (reg. $199).

While every season comes with many specialties, fall and winter land on many people's lists as favorites. That preference is fully warranted and earned. This time of year is associated with gatherings with friends and families, social and work parties, and many more occasions to celebrate the season.

While much of that time is spent catching up with loved ones or longtime friends, part of the fall and winter magic comes from gathering together to watch holiday movies or high-stakes sporting events.

Take the television/movie experience to another level this holiday season with the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector. It's available for $189.99 (reg. $199.99).

Movies, shows and sporting events come to life with this projector, thanks to its crystal-clear 1080p resolution. Combined with 550 LED lumens, that resolution projects images via a 120-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Images aren't the only thing this device excels at projecting. Ten-watt speakers create an all-encompassing wall of sound that accompanies the viewing experience.

The AAXA L500 has you covered when it comes to compatibility. Not only can it be paired with iOS and Android devices, but it also allows for wireless screen mirroring. Its dual-band (5G and 2.4G) Wifi and Bluetooth capabilities will enable it to log onto the internet and play movies/ shows. Additionally, input functions feature HDMI, USB and 3.5mm connections.

It should be noted, however, that some copyrighted media might be inaccessible for mirroring.

This projector also ships with a remote control, a composite AV cable, and a power adapter. There's a one-year limited manufacturer's warranty that comes with the purchase of this deal.

Gathering together to watch some of the season's most popular holiday movies or late-season professional football action is a time-tested tradition. This year, upgrade the viewing experience with the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector. Purchase it today for $189.99 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.