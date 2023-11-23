Get fast charging for your AirPods and iPhone at the same time with this powerful 4-in-1 charger, on sale now

TL;DR: Need a faster, easier way to keep your devices powered at all times? Get the Mag 4 GaN 30W 4-in-1 Power Charging Station, on sale now. While it usually costs $79, you can now get it for $63.99. No coupons needed!

We all love our electronic devices, usually to the point where we're using them all day. The problem with needing them so often though, is that they do need to be regularly charged — a process that can be lengthy and inconvenient. But it doesn't have to be the. The right charging station can make it a quicker, simpler, and cleaner process.

Consider the Mag 4 GaN 30W 4-in-1 Power Charging Station. As the name suggests, it can power up multiple devices simultaneously, and even offers fast charging. And while it usually costs $79, you can now get it for just $63.99. No coupons needed!

It's not just that low price that makes this charging station so appealing. While we love how quickly it powers up multiple devices, the Mag 4 also stands out because of how it keeps everything so organized. Multiple wires looks messy and can easily get tangled, but the Mag 4 uses magnetic snap-on charging to keep your devices attached, so the need for any wires at all is eliminated. Everything looks so much sleeker and cleaner!

In fact, you can even adjust the angle with the magnets, so you can still view your phone and use it while it powers up.

Another benefit? The compatibility. It offers wireless charging as well as USB-C & USB-A fast charging ports that can support up to 30W. Charge your phone, your Apple Watch, your AirPods …. you can power up so many devices with this unique power charging station.

Make charging faster and easier than ever, and get the Mag 4 GaN 30W 4-in-1 Power Charging Station for $63.99 now.