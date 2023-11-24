Former White House advisor who threatened Muslim food truck operators is charged with aggravated harassment

Stuart Seldowitz was once a White House advisor and State Department lifer whose supposed expertise on Israel and Palestine gave him a position of authority and power of U.S. policy there. Now he's been charged with aggravated harassment and stalking after being filmed delivering weird, menacing, racist tirades at Muslim food truck operators in New York.

Seldowitz faces charges of hate crime stalking, aggravated harassment, stalking at employment and stalking with intent to cause fear, the NYPD confirmed to The Daily Beast. A spokesperson added he was at a courthouse awaiting arraignment. … Seldowitz, who from 1999 to 2003 served as deputy director of the U.S. State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, threatened Mohammed, a 24-year-old street vendor, as well as his family on numerous occasions.

Seldowitz's behavior is a mask-off moment for him—and for decades of the islamophobic "dipshit state" culture behind U.S. policymaking in the Middle East.