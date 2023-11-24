Learn up to 14 languages with lifetime subscription to Babbel, available for just $140 this Black Friday

TL;DR: Babbel is one of the best ways to learn a new language. Now, for Black Friday, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $139.97, a price you won't find anywhere else on the web. But make sure to hurry, as this sale only lasts through November 26.

Black Friday is here and you know what that means: sale prices galore! And while we're taking advantage of the price drops to get the items we've been admiring all year long, it's also time to invest in ourselves — not just by buying physical stuff, but by getting learning subscriptions to improve our skills.

Babbel is one of the top language learning platforms in the world where you can quickly learn to speak another language. This is a skill that helps you converse with other people, immerse yourself in a new culture, and even become a more marketable learner. But Babbel is usually pricey; $599, in fact. With our Black Friday sale, though, you can snag a lifetime subscription for just $139.97. You won't find a better price online!

There's a reason Babbel earns raves (it's gotten 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, with Fast Company describing Babbel as one of the "most innovative companies in education". Babbel was developed by linguistics researchers at top institutions like Yale and has been proven to really work: Millions of users have walked away able to converse in a second (or third, or fourth!) language.

Babbel gives users short lessons (think 10 to 15 minutes) that start first with the conversational skills you actually need to get by when speaking another language. Then you build your way up from there, focusing on the practical topics that regularly come up in life, as you're assisted by Babbel's special speech recognition tech, which ensures you're actually pronouncing the words right (one of the biggest hurdles to fluency).

Whether you've never even heard a word of your dream language before, or you just need to brush up on your skills, Babbel has a course level to get you to your desired proficiency. Plus, you can access it from your phone, your computer, your tablet … wherever you learn best.

So, treat yourself to something truly special this Black Friday: the gift of speaking up to 14 languages. Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel for just $139.97 through November 26, no coupons needed.

Prices subject to change.