This has to be the best installment of Penn and Teller's Fool Us.

Penn's son Moxie fools his father and Uncle in the most charming ways possible, both by pretending to be in Europe and with a fantastic magic trick. The video showcases the wonderful relationship Moxie has with his father. Teller is no slouch either.

It is a pleasure to share a video about happy people doing something that brings joy on this Monday morning.