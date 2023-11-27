Yesterday at Disneyland, a man on the "It's A Small World" ride felt compelled to strip down to his underwear, climb out of the boat, and get up close and personal with the animatronics.

In the below video, you can hear another guest urging for him to sit down so he doesn't "get hurt." Eventually, he emerged from the interior of the ride fully nude but shortly after, his world of laughter turned into a world of tears.

Anaheim Police arrested the man, aged 26, on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock.