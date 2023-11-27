Test your mic with the Mic Test website

Mic Test is a website where you can test your microphone. That's all there is to it, and it's all done in-browser. You click the button, your device asks for permission, and it works—and if it doesn't work, well, your mic failed the test then, didn't it? The site offers an evaluation of the mic's quality (mine, the Apple Studio Display, scored 810) and various other data about your mic and the sound it records.

This website provides a simple online mic test that allows you to check if microphone is working properly. Since it's a browser microphone test, you don't have to download or install any third-party software. Moreover, even if it may seem too simple, MicTests.Com will test your microphone regardless of its type or the device and operating system you are using. And to surprise you even more, this mic test will display a lot of useful information about your microphone (for example, its name, number of audio channels, latency, sample size and sample rate, as well as if it supports echo cancellation or noise suppression). In addition, if the tester will detect any problems with your microphone, you will receive tips on how to fix them.

The site also publishes the tests and reviews offered by users. Adobe has a similar site with a reverb test, but you have to have signed up for Adobe.