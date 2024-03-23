The JBL Partybox 110: host a rave in your living room

If I wanted to hold a rave at my home, the JBL Partybox 110 would provide the sound.

Time and weather destroyed my last outdoor-able Bluetooth speaker for playing music in my yards or on camping trips. I went back and forth between size and utility when looking for a replacement. I have a small home with two good-sized yards on either side and friends who have declared it the group party and BBQ site. I also like to haul the speaker camping with me, which is done in a pickup truck, and I have the space. I decided paying money to pack a big sound in a small package was silly, and I could just go with a chonking big speaker with a really good sound. I went with the 24lb JBL Partybox 110.

The speaker sound is excellent. Plenty of bass is in the Bass Boost 1 mode, and probably too much in mode 2. Vocals are well-defined, and highs are surprisingly clear. The speaker also works well paired with my tablet for home exercise stuff and as a "whole house" radio if I'm listening to a podcast or broadcast while moving from room to room.

Construction and materials are pretty great. I am sure this speaker will survive being tossed in the truck with camping gear and hauled around. It'll also take the random night or two being left outside in damp air, that killed my last "water-proof" speaker. It has features for karaoke or musical instrument inputs and supports pairing with other JBL speakers in its family. Great features for others, but I'd need a much larger home before I'd need another speaker.

If you are looking for an indoor/outdoor speaker for events and parties with friends, this JBL is a great choice. I purchased it as a refurb via Amazon.

JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker with Built-in Lights – Black (Renewed)

