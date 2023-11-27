Laughing stock and CEO of Trump's money-losing Truth Social attempted to sell his family vintage on the social media platform. Offering $75 bottles of "Patriot" wine, Nunes was lambasted. Users complain about everything from the price to Nunes's lack of dedication to their cause of spreading the MAGA hatred.

Nunes is doing precisely what he always has, trying to make a quick buck. Clearly, running Truth Social isn't a long-term plan and the former Congressperson is diversifying from cattle into wine.

Raw Story: