What better way to troll a Congressliar full of hot air than to fly a gigantic George Santos balloon wearing a "Full of Lies" necktie outside the U.S. Capitol building? Which is what progressive group MoveOn tried to do today (see first video below, posted by Michael Patrick Key).

However, as in real life, the balloon version of Santos did not fare too well, toppling and cartwheeling around like a wayward tumbleweed caught in a whirlwind of trouble (see second video below, posted by space–cat).

With the flesh-and-bones Santos struggling against expulsion this week, it's fitting that his broken, plastic doppelganger also needs to say bye bye.

Big George Santos balloon in front of the Capitol.

I'm celebrating with my Macy's parade day limited edition George Santos balloon 🎈!

It is a little windy though!

💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Uw4waWuxTY — Space__cat (@catstronaut_) November 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / Shutterstock.com