Black Friday savings means you can charge your tech for less with this 6-in-1 charging cable, now only $16.97

TL;DR: Thanks to this Black Friday savings you will never run out of battery juice and you can enjoy speedy charging with the InCharge X Max 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $16.97 (Reg. $39) for a single pack and only $31.97 (Reg. $78) for a 2-pack until 11:59 PM on 11/27.

Technology has thrown more devices at us than we sometimes know what to do with. Devices that often have to be charged several times a day.

And who amongst us doesn't know the dread of running low on charge? It's enough to make you reschedule, replan, and rethink your entire day. It's even worse when you're traveling, taking several dozen photos of ancient architecture or a particularly vibrant sunset, and the low battery warning flashes on your screen. Cue the panic!

But don't fret. Technology has also come up with solutions.

Step into the future of charging with the InCharge X Max 100W Charging Cable, a versatile and robust solution for your charging and data transfer needs. This innovative 6-in-1 cable, extending to a convenient 5 feet, is a game-changer for those who value both functionality and flexibility in their tech accessories.

Universal Compatibility: Designed to cater to a wide range of devices, the InCharge X Max is your go-to cable whether you're team Android or Apple. It's the ultimate companion for charging your iPhone, iPad, laptop, or any portable gadget, ensuring you're always connected.

Efficient Charging and Synchronization: Experience the convenience of charging your devices while simultaneously syncing them with your laptop. The InCharge X Max doesn't just power up your devices; it keeps them in sync with your digital world.

Exceptional Charging Speeds: Boasting a high-speed USB-C to USB-C connection, this cable supports charging up to a formidable 100W. For iPhone users, enjoy accelerated charging up to 18W, keeping you ahead of the game.

Rapid Data Transfer: With a transfer speed reaching up to 480Mbps, moving data between devices is faster than ever, saving you precious time in a fast-paced world.

Diverse Connectivity Options: The cable includes various connectors – USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB, offering unparalleled versatility.

Dual Device Charging: Utilize a USB-C phone as a power source to charge another device, exemplifying the true power of modern technology.

Get a single pack for the exclusive price of only $16.97 (Reg. $39) or the 2-pack for only $31.97 (Reg. $78) and never be without juice again. They make perfect stocking stuffers and there's no way anybody on your list won't be grateful for the gift of reliable power.

Remember to buy by 11:59 PM on 11/27 to score super savings on this Black Friday deal.

Prices subject to change.