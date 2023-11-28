In case you needed this today, here's an awesome photo of a man posing with a donkey in his lap in the 1910's. There aren't many things in this world that are more adorable than a lap-sized donkey.

The donkey looks so cuddly and lovable. I wish I had a lap donkey, but I know it would stir up a controversy with my cats. They would become instantly jealous of the donkey, and I'd be in big trouble.

The caption on the photo says "rock-a-bye-baby". What a fantastic photo!

(Image from Got Weird on Instagram)