Prices on just about everything in the United States have gone up — way up. Here are some figures from an article in Bloomberg titled, "Just How Bad Is the US Cost-of-Living Squeeze? We Did the Math"that reveal how much prices have jumped since 2020:2020:

Groceries = 25%

Pets = 17%

Electricity Bills = 25% (51% in California)

Natural gas = 29%

Rent =+20%

Used Cars = 35%

Car Insurance = 33%

Child care = 32%

Bloomberg interviewed several U.S. residents about their finances. Here's one person they spoke to who is struggling with debt: