Donald "You Gotta Pay Your Bills" Trump begs for more time to pay his bills

Facing nearly half a billion dollars in fraud penalties and another hundred for defamation, Donald Trump begs for more time to pay his bills. I guess NATO is laughing pretty hard.

This court filing suggests that Trump struggles to find anyone not sanctioned from doing business in the United States willing to loan him money. When you are facing down 91 criminal counts and have just lost two huge settlements in civil cases, one of which was for financial fraud, and have an outstanding IRS audit looming, it gets a little hard to raise money. With Russia largely blocked from doing business in the US, Trump has run out of friends, and the clock is ticking. Every time it ticks, he owes more money.

NEW: Trump's lawyers, angry that Judge Engoron is apparently not going to allow motion practice on reducing his opinion to a formal judgment, demands a 30-day stay of any entered judgment instead. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/hcfFPyMoJW — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) February 21, 2024

NY AG James is ready to take start seizing assets. Donald really needs to get to work on fundraising. Maybe there are folks in Saudi Arabi that would like to buy more of the Trump family.

BREAKING NEWS: Letitia James says Donald must pay his $453.5 million fraud penalty, or else she'll SEIZE his buildings.



Not only did A.G Letitia James throw cold water on any hope Donald might have of winning an appeal to this historic judgment against him, she also made it… pic.twitter.com/deSMCF8aON — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 22, 2024