Man strips naked in "It's a Small World," frolics in ride

A man was arrested on Sunday at Disneyland in California after stripping off his clothes, disembarking the ride's boat, and wandering around the attraction's set.
He had shorts on while frolicking through the ride, but when apprehended in the canal outside the ride, he was fully naked.
An article in The Orange County Register is here.
Anaheim Police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to [Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jon] McClintock. The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, McClintock said.
Disneyland officials told KTLA the man stepped out of a Small World boat, stripped out of his clothes and walked among the attraction's sets. Disneyland employees stopped the ride as soon as they became aware of the situation, according to Disneyland officials.
"I am on Small World and there was a streaker," Ashley Esqueda posted on Twitter. "I cannot believe this is happening."