Sports Illustrated deletes articles by fake AI writers after exposé

Rob Beschizza

Sports Illustrated used to publish essays by Kurt Vonnegut and Frank Deford. Now it publishes uncannily bland drivel by AI-generated personas, a fact revealed by Futurism in an exposé. Moreover, its response to the article implies that it has outsourced editorial to a content farm and it has no direct knowledge of who or what wrote it.

The AI authors' writing often sounds like it was written by an alien; one Ortiz article, for instance, warns that volleyball "can be a little tricky to get into, especially without an actual ball to practice with."

According to a second person involved in the creation of the Sports Illustrated content who also asked to be kept anonymous, that's because it's not just the authors' headshots that are AI-generated. At least some of the articles themselves, they said, were churned out using AI as well.

"The content is absolutely AI-generated," the second source said, "no matter how much they say that it's not."

The problem is that this works: writing for machines, not humans, is where it's at. On Twitter, one "Jake Ward"—seemingly human, but who knows?—is getting a lot of attention for his thread (complete with instructions!) on how he executed an "SEO heist" on another site by researching its search profile and flooding the web with AI-generated clones of its articles, to massive success.

The pressing question: why are advertisers paying to appear against this material? The answer, simply put, is that Google is sending people to look at it. If you want to be read by a human, forst you must write for the machine.