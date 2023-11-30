Continuing to prove Xitter is a safe space for advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed to back up her boss Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's message to fleeing advertisers: buy some ads or 'go f*ck yourself!'

CNBC reports that Yaccarino called Musk's statement: "If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?" an "explicit point of view about our position." Her less explicit version of it is to buy some ads or go home. Yacco also reminds folks that advertising on Xitter is a vote for their "meaningful work." The meaningful work is platforming Nazis and other bigots.