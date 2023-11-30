Continuing to prove Xitter is a safe space for advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed to back up her boss Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's message to fleeing advertisers: buy some ads or 'go f*ck yourself!'
CNBC reports that Yaccarino called Musk's statement: "If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?" an "explicit point of view about our position." Her less explicit version of it is to buy some ads or go home. Yacco also reminds folks that advertising on Xitter is a vote for their "meaningful work." The meaningful work is platforming Nazis and other bigots.
"We're a platform that allows people to make their own decisions," Yaccarino wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, late Wednesday night. "And here's my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work — Thank You."