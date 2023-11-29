This is what happens when the richest person on Earth overdoses on redpills. A clammy, twitchy, agitated Elon Musk took the stage at The New York Times' DealBook summit today and told former Twitter advertisers to "Go f*ck yourself."

"Don't advertise," Musk told the brands who left because of Musk's bizarre and offensive tweets. He jutted his chin and spoke in a clipped, more prominent-than-usual Afrikaans accent. His eyes glinted and snapped with aggression.

"You don't want them to advertise?" asked the host, incredulously.

"No," said Musk, turning his head and jutting his chin again.

"What do you mean?" asked the host.

Musk stuttered, then blurted, "If somebody tries to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself."

The nonplussed host stammered, "But–"

Musk interrupted and said in a tight, robotic voice accompanied by stiff gesticulations, "GO. F*CK. YOURSELF. Is that clear?" he said, whipping his head back toward the host.

"I hope it is," he added. He waved to the audience and said, "Hi, Bob," referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger. "I'm sure you're in the audience."

Twitter's investors must be so happy.

Here's the video clip.