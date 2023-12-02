Customize your lighting in millions of different ways with this LED Floor Lamp, now $80 off

TL;DR: Want to add an interesting flourish to your space? Consider the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, which boasts over 16 million colors and more 300 multicolor effects. While it usually retails for $149, you can now get it for $69.99. No coupons needed!

It's easy to get tired of the way a room looks when we live in it for awhile — but it's not always easy to think of an inexpensive way to spruce it up. That's where this unique LED floor lamp comes in: It's the perfect way to make a room more stylish and vibrant.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is both functional (adds light to a space) and beautiful (it glows with millions of different color options). Considering you can make your room look different every single day with this lamp, you might expect it to be a pricey purchase. But while it usually costs $149, now you can get it for just $69.99. No coupons needed!

Here's how it works: Place this ultra-slim, ultra-modern lamp wherever you'd like in your desired room. (It can enhance a living room, a bedroom, even the kitchen or a bathroom!). It's so light, you can easily move it anywhere in the house you'd like, and takes up just the smallest footprint.

Then use the remote to select your desired color and effect. The LED lights emanating from this lamp are soft and pleasing to the eye, regardless of what mode you choose. You have over 16 million different colors and over 300 multicolor effects to choose from, so you can make the lighting in the room easily match your mood.

So, if you'd like to really add a wow factor to your space, consider the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, which boasts a cool design, portability, and vivid color options. Get it now for just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.