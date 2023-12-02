Don't miss this Cyber Week Deal on the refurbished Lenovo Chromebook N22 for only $99.99

TL;DR: If your laptop is starting to give out on you, but you don't want to pay full price for a brand new one, this previously owned machine is a more affordable option. Don't sleep on this Extended Cyber Monday price drop because the Lenovo Chromebook N22 Intel N3060 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD (Refurbished: Grade A) is on sale for only $99.99 until 12/3 at 11:59 PM. You won't find this exclusive deal anywhere else!

You know the dreaded laptop lag that starts to happen after a few years? If this sounds all too familiar, it may be time to retire your old machine and treat yourself to an upgrade. The Lenovo Chromebook N22 has a powerful Intel N3060 processor to help you achieve high levels of productivity and multi-tasking.

The 11.6" LCD display offers an elevated user experience. Stream your favorite TV show, edit media, or create documents with clear visuals in 1366×768 resolution. You'll especially love the 180° rotating swivel webcam for video chatting with family, friends, and co-workers.

The Lenovo Chromebook N22 is super lightweight, has a built-in handle, and is great for anyone who's always on the move. Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities— stay connected anywhere you go! This laptop holds a charge for up to 10 hours so you can watch movies on flights or participate in video conferences at work all day long.

Rated 3.4 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "These Chromebooks were purchased for school work and have worked great with no issues. Battery life is good and as these were "renewed", and the price was nice and low as well. Tthe overall light weight of the Chromebook makes it easy to carry".

Don't miss this Extended Cyber Monday deal! Get the 2016 Lenovo Chromebook N22 Intel N3060 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD (Refurbished: Grade A) for $99.99 (reg.$199) or 50% off. Hurry, these savings only last until 12/3 at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.