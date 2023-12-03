PlayStation deleting TV shows that users already paid to "own"

Playstation users who purchased certain TV shows are about to find out they never really owned them at all, as they will soon be removed from their libraries. Link to an article in Kotaku here.

The latest pothole in the road to an all-digital future was discovered via a warning Sony recently sent out to PlayStation users who purchased TV shows made by Discovery, the reality TV network that recently merged with Warner Bros. in one of the most brutal and idiotic corporate maneuvers of our time. "Due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library," read a copy of the email that was shared with Kotaku.

Of course this dirty trick is traced back to the malevolent CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav.

Among the shows that will be deleted from purchasers' libraries are such gems as Say Yes to the Dress, Shark Week, Cake Boss, Long Island Medium, Deadly Women, Hillbilly Summer, and America's Worst Tattoos. A full list is here.

You'd think that if a seller is clawing back something a customer already purchased, the customer would receive their money back. I'd certainly expect at least that if Barnes & Noble barged into my home and grabbed my print copy of Catch 22. But Sony is making no such offer, and you can bet that something in its endless Terms of Service allows it to do just this and make no refund.

Just another example of the risk you take when you rely on corporations to serve you content on all but the shortest terms of agreements.