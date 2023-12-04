Donald Trump is now using Truth Social as a confessional booth, confiding to his devotees last night that losing in 2020 angered him so much, it caused him to overeat.

"I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY," said the unhappy MAGA leader, clarifying former Rep. Liz Cheney's claim in her new memoir that poor sportsmanship had led him into a deep depression following his failed attempt to steal the election. "…and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much."

In her book Oath and Honor, Cheney said that ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy — whose own career ambitions, like Trump's, were cut short — was worried about the forlorn ex-president.

"Trump's not eating, so they asked me to come see him," McCarthy allegedly said. "He's really depressed." If only Trump had launched Truth Social a year earlier, maybe he could have avoided this misunderstand all together. (See his entire post here, via HuffPost.)