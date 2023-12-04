Fox News is eager to blame drag queens and LGBTQ folks as molestors, assaulters, and groomers. The most likely explanation for why it does this is because it is trying draw attention away from the fact that it is a cesspool of sexual assault.

The latest example is Justin Wells, the former executive producer for Tucker Carlson's primetime show on Fox News. Wells is being sued in New York State Court for allegedly assaulting Andrew Delancey, a former Fox News producer.

As The Washington Post reports:

Less than a month after Delancey started at Fox, Wells invited him to meet other Fox colleagues at a gay bar, according to the lawsuit. Wells allegedly insisted that the pair first drink at Wells's apartment, where Delancey claims Wells "easily overpowered" him, forcing him onto his bed and grabbing his genitals and causing what Delancey describes as "severe pain," even as Delancey yelled out "no." "Out of nowhere, Wells aggressively pushed Mr. Delancey onto his bed where he violently forced his tongue into Mr. Delancey's mouth," the complaint states. Delancey convinced Wells that they needed to go meet their co-workers, according to the lawsuit, but Wells again allegedly groped him in a stairwell against his consent.

Additionally, Delancey is suing Fox Corporation and Fox News Network for negligence in investigating the alleged assault after he reported it.

As reported by Newsweek: