Liz Cheney, the far-right former lawmaker from Wyoming with one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, says she is considering running for President on a third-party ticket because she feels Trump is a threat to democracy.

"Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run," she told The Washington Post on Monday. However, "I believe democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump's continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well."

Cheney told USA Today, "I think that the situation we're in is so grave, and the politics of the moment require independents, Republicans, and Democrats to come together in a way that can help form a new coalition, so that may well be a third-party option."

CBS asked Cheney this weekend if she'd prefer Democrats to win in 2025, and she said, "I believe very strongly in the principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party, but the Republican Party of today has made a choice and they haven't chosen the Constitution, and so I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025."