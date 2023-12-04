"You know we don't live in a democracy," House Speaker MAGA Mike Johnson says about the United States in this 2016 video, "because democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what's for dinner."

Johnson is correct that we don't live in a democracy, but he's wrong about the make up of the population. The United States is like two lambs and a wolf.

How is that wolf going to eat the lambs if it keeps getting outvoted?

Thank the Lord we have a "constitutional republic," Johnson says. "The founders set that up because they followed the biblical admonition on what a civil society is supposed to look like."

Wolf rule is almost guaranteed with an unfair electoral system and a Senate where 39 million Californians get the same number of senators as 580,000 Wyomingites. But to make sure the wolf wins, though, you need people like MAGA Mike trying to overturn elections.

In December 2020, Johnson tweeted, "Proud to lead over 100 of my colleagues in filing an amicus brief to express our concern with the integrity of the 2020 election–and our election system in the future. We believe this suit filed by Texas, supported by 17 other states, merits full & careful consideration by SCOTUS."