Site tracks whether uBlock Origin currently bypasses YouTube's anti-adblocking shenanigans

As of 6 a.m on Wednesday, December 6, uBlock Origin successly defeats YouTube ads. The "arms race" may flip once again, though, once California gets to work. Volunteers are tracking the situation by comparing uBlock's filters to YouTube's script.

It simply gets the info of the latest YT script ID solved by uBlock Origin and compares it against the latest YouTube Anti-Adblocker script ID. If it's the same, then the uBlock Origin team has finally updated their filters. If it's not, a fix is on the way. This website does not check if your own uBlock Origin version is up-to-date.

There's a "Mega Thread" on Reddit explaining the technical landscape and how to navigate it.

