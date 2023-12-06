This AOC Curved LED monitor makes a great gift for gamers and it's on sale for only $99.99

TL;DR: If you've been looking to add a second monitor to the mix, we have just the solution. The AOC C24B1H 23.6" Full HD Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor is on sale for only $99.99 until 12/17. Order through 12/7 and get it delivered in time for the holidays!

Whether you need a second monitor for work or gaming, this AOC Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor will enhance your current setup in more ways than one. The LED HD screen has 1080p resolution for a more pleasurable user experience. It delivers a 3000:1 static contrast ratio with deep blacks and higher contrast for extra bright images and videos.

The modern 23.6" screen has an ultra-slim profile and fits seamlessly into any workspace. Forget bulky frames and obscured views because this innovative AOC monitor has 178° horizontal and 178° vertical viewing angles. If you need to transport your monitor, the lightweight display is just under 6 pounds and can be easily moved from room to room.

It comes equipped with HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) connection capabilities and is supported by current gaming consoles. ​​Effortlessly view documents, use a cursor, edit media, and play your favorite online games by adding an additional monitor to your station.

Increase productivity and have more fun gaming with this LED monitor! Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Great price point, rivals the Acer I had at work. I bought it for home use, but was a little cheaper. Easy set-up and picture quality are great! No blurriness."

Order the AOC C24B1H 23.6" Full HD Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor for $99.99 by 12/7, and get it in time for the holidays! Hurry, these savings only last until 12/17 at 11:59 PM. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.