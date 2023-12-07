Fortnite goes full circle with LEGO mode

It's hard to make a game about fighting tooth and nail to kill 99 strangers before they can kill you kid-friendly, but Fortnite seems to have managed it, even with characters like Omni-Man and Peter Griffin making appearances.

The latest season brought a wide range of unprecedented changes, but among them is a full-fledged LEGO game mode, seeing Fortnite players take on blocky versions of their favorite characters in an experience that looks very much like a plastic Minecraft.

This is, of course, another step toward Fortnite becoming a colossal megagame that eventually has a crossover with real life itself and turns our existence into The Matrix but with more branded IP. Can't wait!