Gift someone the chance at $2 million, when you have this unique puzzle, now just $30

TL;DR: Is there any greater gift than cash? That's what you gift someone when you present them with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, a fun game that promises players a monetary prize between $1 to $1 million when they complete it. And, during our extended Cyber Monday sale, you can get it for just $30.

What's the perfect holiday gift? There are many different ideas, but ultimately, everyone would love the chance to win a million dollars, right? Luckily, that's more possible than ever with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, a fun game with a guaranteed monetary prize at the end, is now only $30. No coupons needed! You won't find a better prize, even on Amazon. Not only do you get the joy of completing this unusual QR code puzzle, but you can also scan it with your phone to win some cash.

Here's how it works: Every single one of these puzzles promises a cash prize — in fact, it's called the 2 million dollar puzzle because two of these puzzles out there lead to a million dollar prize, despite the fact each one leads to a different kind of riches. In fact, one person won $100,000 the other month! Rest assured, each player is up for an astonishing reward.

Here's how it works: Each person puts together a puzzle, a fun and enjoyable activity on its own. But they'll build a QR code during this process, which they will scan with their phone. When they do that, they'll uncover their special prize for doing the puzzle — anywhere from $1 to $1 million.

It's rare to enjoy an activity but get such an incredible prize at the end. However, that's exactly what you get with the $2 Million Dollar Puzzle. Get this unique, exciting game today for just $30. Order before 12/17 for a on-time holiday delivery.

Prices subject to change.