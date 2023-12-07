Today, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinsk announced the pilot launch of CosMc's, a coffeeshop that they seem to think could compete with Starbucks.
"What would happen if a McDonald's character from the 1980s that was part alien, part surfer, part robot — what would happen if this character were to open a restaurant in 2023?" Kempczinski said during an investor event.
The first CosMc's opens in Bollinbrook, Illinois this week and nine more are slated for Texas in the first half of 2024.
I know that some people swear by McDonald's coffee and even brew it at home. I'm not a big fan but I do hope that if CosMc's succeeds, they serve Egg McMuffins and Hash Brown all day. I'd be loving that.
From CNN:
"Coffee is a very attractive category," said Jo Sempels, who oversees markets where McDonald's has licensed its brand, earlier on Wednesday. "It is large, highly profitable, growing quickly, and obviously with strong habitual behavior."
When it comes to McCafe, "we still haven't realized our full global potential," Sempels said.
To strengthen the company's coffee business, "we will establish McCafe as part of our core menu offering and as our only brand for coffee at McDonald's," he said, adding that the company will also streamline the equipment it uses to make sure coffee tastes consistent across locations.