Today, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinsk announced the pilot launch of CosMc's, a coffeeshop that they seem to think could compete with Starbucks.

"What would happen if a McDonald's character from the 1980s that was part alien, part surfer, part robot — what would happen if this character were to open a restaurant in 2023?" Kempczinski said during an investor event.

The first CosMc's opens in Bollinbrook, Illinois this week and nine more are slated for Texas in the first half of 2024.

I know that some people swear by McDonald's coffee and even brew it at home. I'm not a big fan but I do hope that if CosMc's succeeds, they serve Egg McMuffins and Hash Brown all day. I'd be loving that.

