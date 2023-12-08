Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli celebrated the first night of Hanukkah at the International Space Station. Check out the below video featuring a flameless menorah and microgravity dreidel.
"Happy Hanukkah from the @Space_Station!!" Maghbeli posted on X. "Real candles not allowed!"
From the Jerusalem Post:
Moghbeli's husband, Sam, is Jewish and their household celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. Moghbeli is the second Iranian-American to go to space.
This isn't the first time Hanukkah has been celebrated at the ISS. In 2019, Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posted a photo from the space station with socks with menorahs and Stars of David.
(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)