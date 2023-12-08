Astronaut celebrates Hanukkah in space with microgravity dreidel and flameless menorah (video)

Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli celebrated the first night of Hanukkah at the International Space Station. Check out the below video featuring a flameless menorah and microgravity dreidel.

"Happy Hanukkah from the @Space_Station!!" Maghbeli posted on X. "Real candles not allowed!" 

From the Jerusalem Post:

Moghbeli's husband, Sam, is Jewish and their household celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. Moghbeli is the second Iranian-American to go to space.

This isn't the first time Hanukkah has been celebrated at the ISS. In 2019, Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posted a photo from the space station with socks with menorahs and Stars of David.

image: NASA

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)