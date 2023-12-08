Elon Musk demands Disney fire CEO Bob Iger

Billionaire nutcase Elon Musk ranted Thursday at Bob Iger, the Disney chief executive he blames for the company not buying ads on Musk's website. Musk accused Iger of endorsing child sexual abuse content, among other things, in a series of rambling and misspelled tweets.

"He should be fired immediately," Musk, who often uses his influential perch to bully critics and others, wrote about Iger on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company." Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Iger is widely credited for boosting Disney into an entertainment juggernaut through a series of well-executed acquisitions — Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Pixar — during his first stint as chief executive.

Disney quietly stopped advertising on Twitter after Musk described an antisemitic tweet doing the rounds there as "the actual truth," but only announced it after Musk told them, among others, to "Go fuck themselves" in a televised interview. Musk admitted that it thing he'd ever posted and groveled before Bibi, but neither measure has appeased the brands, and Musk soon reverted to tweeting about conspiracy theories and computer games.

Amid it all, somewhere, Iger said Disney "felt that the association with … Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us," which is presumably why he has become Musk's target.

Note that even the most staid and conventional media are replacing the usual fancy words they have for Musk's behavior, such as "mercurial" and "impulsive," with slightly more alarming ones like "erratic" and "capricious." We haven't gotten to the "volatile" and "wayward" stage, when it will be time for someone to hide any real guns he has (the famous bedside one is just an anime toy), but things are getting concerning.