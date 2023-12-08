Strange underground honeycomb pattern found on Mars

Dozens of meters below the equator of Mars, researchers have discovered a pattern of honeycomb-shaped fractures like the one seen above. Captured with radar instruments on China's Zhurong robotic rover, each polygon crevasse is about half the size of a football field.

According to scientists, the 2-to-3.5-billion-year-old features are the "most compelling evidence to date" that Mars once tilted on its axis much more than it does today. It's also "fresh evidence that the Red Planet once hosted water and a friendly climate to life as we know it," reports Space.com: