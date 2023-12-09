This Digi Pen makes a great gift for tablet users and it's only $34.99

TL;DR: If you're out of unique gift ideas, we may have a last-minute solution for the tech lover in your life. The Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets makes a great stocking stuffer, and it's on sale for only $34.97 until 12/17. Order through 12/7 for on-time holiday delivery! No coupon is needed to snag this deal!

Looking to be a little more precise with your tablet creations? The Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets is the perfect addition to a digital artist's kit. This 1.2mm fine-tip pen helps you design, draw, paint, and write with next-level exactitude.

Forget skipping, lagging, and scratching because this Digi pen has higher sensitivity and pixel precision than the average stylus. It's super durable and makes a great tagalong tool for when you're on the go. The palm rejection technology makes it easy to use even when you're wearing gloves.

You'll love the tilt function for drawing strokes at different depths and thicknesses. This sturdy and lightweight pen is made of an aluminum alloy material and fits comfortably in your hand. Enjoy the convenience of the touch switch technology by simply tapping twice to turn it off and on.

Worried about losing the Digi pen? Fret no more, because the magnetic connection keeps it from rolling or getting lost. Get up to 20 hours of battery life on one charge and finish that piece of art you've been working on.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Really great pen, I've loved using it. Works beautifully with my iPad. The pen is sized well and fits my hand like a normal pen. Strongly recommend".

Get the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets for $34.97 (reg.$99) or 65% off. Hurry, this price drop only lasts until 12/17 at 11:59 PM. If you order by 12/7, this gift may arrive on time for the holidays, but it's not a guarantee. Still, at this price, it's a steal!

Prices subject to change.