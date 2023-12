This awesome 3D printed laser zoetrope, run through a beam of blue light, depicts a little person walking. I love the way new and old technology join to create this animation. There's something so ghostly about it I can't stop watching.

It would be a lot of fun to make something like this that rotates automatically on a loop.

I also want to see what it looks like in different color lights! What a fun project this must have been to make.