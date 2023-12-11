Supreme Court gives Trump nine days to respond

It appears the Supreme Court sees and understands Special Counsel Jack Smith's urgency.

Trump's performative legal team doesn't have long to submit their arguments to support the real estate conman's claim of "Presidential Immunity. Federal judge Tonya Chutkin already ruled Trump does not possess this magic immunity, but the orange chump immediately appealed. Special Counsel Smith, short-circuiting the Trump team's overarching strategy to delay, delay, delay, raised the issue to the highest court in the land, citing the need for a speedy trial. I'm pretty sure Team Trump wasn't ready for this new deadline.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider Special Counsel Jack Smith's petition on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution — and wants a response from the former president in nine days, reported CBS News' Scott MacFarlane. According to the court's statement, Trump is directed to respond to Smith's petition by December 20. Smith went to the Supreme Court in response to Trump's apparent efforts to drag out the 2020 election interference trial with claims that he has "presidential immunity." District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, already ruled Trump is not immune, but the former president moved to appeal to the D.C. Circuit. RawStory

Yup, Trump's spokespeople are sure this rush to get judgment on a core tenet of their defense is politically motivated.