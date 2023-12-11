This refurbished 6th Gen Apple iPad makes a great gift this holiday season and it's only $164.97

TL;DR: Have you finished shopping for everyone on your list? If you're scrambling, we may have a last-minute solution for the techie in your life. The Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" (2018) 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Accessories Bundle is on sale for only $164.97 until 12/17. Order through 12/14 for on-time holiday delivery! No coupon is needed to snag this deal!

Lugging a laptop around can be a hassle. If you're always on the go, this refurbished 6th Gen Apple iPad weighs just over a pound and makes a great travel companion. With 32GB of space, you'll have plenty of storage for photos, media, and documents. The HD camera makes it fun and easy to stay in touch by FaceTiming with family, friends, and co-workers. This bundle even comes with charging accessories, a case, a screen protector, and a stylus.

The stunning 9.7" display offers a more pleasurable user experience. Check out the classic Siri feature that lets you use your voice to send messages, set reminders, schedule meetings, and more. Play games, create content, and watch your favorite movies all from one device—there's no limit to what you can do!

The Apple 6th Gen has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities to stay connected anywhere you go! Browse the web or transfer data at lightning-fast speeds from home or abroad. Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life for uninterrupted streaming, video conferencing, or work-related tasks. Increase productivity and get more done!

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "My KindleFire was nearing the end. Found this while shopping for a replacement. This is bigger, clearer, and way better. Does so much more. Wish I'd done this sooner. Set up was easy. Works great".

Get the 2018 Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" (2018) 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Accessories Bundle for $164.97 (reg.$249) or 34% off. Hurry, this price drop only lasts until 12/17 at 11:59 PM. If you order by 12/14, this gift may arrive on time for the holidays, but it's not guaranteed. Don't let this deal slip away!!

Prices subject to change.