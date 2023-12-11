Vivek Ramaswamy takes a hot mic to the bathroom

When nature called, Vivek Ramaswamy was hanging out in a Spaces chat with his fellow human, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk. Ramaswamy's mute button did not get hit as the Republican primary's rodeo clown headed to the loo and relieved himself.

Apparently, rich people expect someone else to hit mute for them. The audience got what they expected, anyway.

"Gentlemen I have to go," Mr Ramswamy said. As the conversation continued, the sound of what appears to be someone urinating can be heard. Jones then pointed out that "somebody's got their phone in the bathroom". "That's your phone Vivek, I'm not able to mute you," host Mario Nawfal says. Mr Ramaswamy then apologised as he returned to the Spaces conversation. The Independent

This occurred during a podcast where pond scum Alex Rogan was being welcomed back to Elon's privately held social network.