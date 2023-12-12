This sleek SodaStream alternative is the gift that keeps on giving for only $119.99

TL;DR: Make your own sparkling water anytime with the AWA Carbonator starter bundle for only $119.99 (Reg. $209) and save $89. It makes an excellent gift that keeps on giving for anybody on your list who likes fizzy drinks.

Bored of plain old water? Yeah, we know, it sometimes just doesn't cut it. On the other hand, sparkling water gives life, well, sparkle. Some people call it "spicy water," and sparkling water enthusiasts know there's nothing better.

Meet the bubble revolution in a sleek, Scandinavian package — it's the AWA Carbonator. No more store-bought sparkling water; it's time to make your own soda water in a snap.

This beauty is for those who crave the sparkle without the clutter. Its matte black finish and chrome accents don't just sit on your countertop; they own it. Minimalistic, chic, and space-savvy, the AWA Carbonator is truly the supermodel of the soda world. It will also be a super stylish and practical gift for anyone who loves drinking fizzy water. 'Tis the season!

But it's not all about looks. This carbonating wizard is a champion of sustainability. Armed with a 1L reusable bottle, you can kiss those guilt-inducing, single-use bottles goodbye. Plus, it's safe – we're talking FDA and CE certifications, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. So, go ahead, carbonate with confidence.

This is a great starter bundle. You'll get the carbonator, bottle, and 2 CO2 tanks (that last 30-60 days) to kickstart your fizz fest. And when you're out of gas, just use the pre-paid shipping label to send the tanks back. They'll be refilled and sent back to you in a week. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Using this bad boy is a breeze. Load, fill, twist, press, and – boom – you've got bubbles. Craving extra fizz? Hold down longer. And for a touch of pizzazz, add a lemon slice to your freshly carbonated masterpiece.

Join the fizzolution now. Bubbles, anyone?

Get this incredible starter bundle for only $119.99 (Reg. $209) and save $89.

Prices subject to change.