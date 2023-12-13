This AquaSonic toothbrush guarantees big smiles this holiday at just $21!

TL:DR; Ensure your loved ones waltz into 2024 with sparkling, dazzling smiles thanks to the AquaSonic Icon toothbrush that comes with a handy magnetic holder and travel case at nearly 50% off its regular price for just $21! Order yours by 12/14 to ensure a timely holiday delivery.

If you want to end the year on a high note, fresh breath and a sparkling smile are a great way to do that. But if you've got friends and family members that are still using a traditional handheld toothbrush every day, perhaps this holiday is a great excuse to gift them with a little oral health upgrade.

The AquaSonic Icon toothbrush is one of the most highly-regarded electric toothbrushes out there with a price tag to match. But luckily for you, its current price tag is slashed in time for the holiday season, making it just $21, just about half-off its regular price. It even comes with a magnetic holder and travel case, ideal for both at-home use and on-the-go brushing.

What sets this electric toothbrush apart from others on the market today is its array of features that help you get that just-left-the-dentist feeling after each brush. For one, it boasts two cleaning modes with varying micro-vibrations that effectively get rid of food remnants, plaque, and bacteria with minimal effort, complete with multi-length bristles that reach every awkward nook and cranny. It even has smart timers that help ensure you brush every part of your mouth properly in addition to an automatic shut-off that lets you know when you're finished.

The AquaSonic Icon also boasts a strong battery charge that gives it up to 30 days of use at a time, making it ideal for traveling. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it comes with a handy magnetic holder and a travel case, great for taking with you on vacation, trips to the gym, and more.

Give the gift of a radiant smile this holiday with the ADA-approved AquaSonic Icon toothbrush!

The AquaSonic Icon toothbrush with its accompanying magnetic holder and slim travel case in multiple colors is just $20.97 through 12/17 — order yours before 12/14 to ensure a timely holiday delivery!

Prices subject to change.