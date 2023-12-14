LeVar Burton is a hero. Everyone needs this tee-shirt.

Book bans are a favorite way for Christian fascist bullies to feel powerful and keep pesky ideas out of their kid's heads! You may wonder who could object to such an attractive tee-shirt, but wear this one and find out. I am willing to bet, however, you'll get far more compliments than angry Mom's for Liberty screaming at you — but be prepared.

MoveOn has partnered with LeVar Burton to offer this limited-edition, vintage-inspired "LeVar Burton Says Read Banned Books" T-shirt as part of Artists Against Book Bans, an initiative that has engaged nearly 200 well-known artists who have joined with MoveOn to help fight back and stop extremists from erasing people of color and the LGBTQ+ community through book bans. The money we raise will support MoveOn's work to stop book bans and build a world where everyone can see themselves in the pages of a book.

Get your limited-edition "LeVar Burton Says Read Banned Books" T-shirt and wear it proudly to spread the word that we must reject book bans and defend the freedom to read.

Each unisex T-shirt is 100% preshrunk cotton, U.S.-made, and union-printed. This shirt is vintage-inspired, with an intentionally distressed look.

PLEASE NOTE: This shirt runs small. Refer to the size chart below for an accurate fit.