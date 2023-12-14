Scan all of your favorite holiday reds and greens with this $59.97 Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor

TL;DR: This little paint decoder is great for the artist in your life and is here on sale as part of our holiday gifting campaign. Stick it in a stocking for $59.97 (Reg. $99). Hurry and order by 12/14 to get this deal in time for the ho ho holidays.

Folks will always say the perfect shade to wear is the shade of confidence, but we'll also take a nice chartreuse if we're being honest. Don't get caught in a mismatch dilemma this season in your fashion or home decor choices by snagging this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor

Super easy to use and incredibly helpful, the Nix is light and durable, so you can bring it to any project, painting, and other events you may need a second colorful opinion. All you truly need to do is hold the Nix up to surfaces like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or dyes and allow it to use its magic to pair the color of your choice in sRGB HEX, LAB or CMYK coding.

When you're ready to swatch the app gives your device access to an updated database for colors from major paint brands, including Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore and Dulux. This way you're never in a good old fashioned head scratching match with the guy behind the paint counter during a color match standoff. You can then use the same app to share colors with customers, colleagues, and friends in whatever digital fashion you see fit, whether through social or just plain old email.

If you're looking for some grade A opinions, Mashable calls this product. "an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism." Sounds like a ringing endorsement to us.

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, which also includes a free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital for Android and iOS apps

