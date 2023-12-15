Twitch reinstates ban on nudity, artistic and otherwise

So long, female-presenting nipples! Days after announcing that it was relaxing its prohibition on "artistic" nudity it is reinstating the ban.

effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes. Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won't be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium. This restriction does not apply to Mature-rated games. You can find emote-specific standards for nudity and sexual content in the Emote Guidelines. We aren't making other changes to the updated Sexual Content Policy.

One again tapping my old post on related matters. Publishers and platforms compose policies, but advertisers, banks and insurers impose them.