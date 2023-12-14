This refurbished Apple iPad Air is an incredible 75% off through 12/17!

TL:DR: Don't overspend on tech this holiday season and opt for this beautifully grade-B refurbished Apple iPad Air in space gray for a mere $120 down from $500 through 12//17! But if you want it to arrive in time for the holidays, be sure to purchase yours before 12/14!

Nothing beats watching a loved one unwrap a fantastic Apple product during the holidays. However, these devices often boast some seriously jaw-dropping price tags, leaving you wondering what on earth to get your favorite Apple enthusiasts for the holidays this year.

If you've never gone the refurbished route, perhaps now is the time to try it. After all, this Apple iPad Air is beautifully refurbished with a grade-B rating, which means it works perfectly well with nothing more than a scratch or two on its exterior. And the best part? Buying refurbished means you save some serious dough — this 2013 model is currently just $120 through 12/17!

This highly-esteemed tablet boasts all the great things you'd expect from an Apple product, including a 9.7-inch retina display, ideal for watching streaming content, gaming, and more — and its Apple A7 processor ensures incredibly high-speed processing speeds with no lag. Ideal for multi-tasking, this iPad Air also features 16GB of storage space and 1GB of RAM, allowing you to jump from app to app seamlessly.

The 2013 refurbished Apple iPad Air also boasts a 5MP iSight camera, enabling you to take stunning photos and videos thanks to a Five Element Lens, a Hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, and more. And don't worry, the tablet comes equipped with both Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi so you can always stay connected. And thanks to its generous battery life of 10 hours, you don't have to stress about finding a wall outlet for constant charging.

Make the holidays special by gifting the refurbished Apple iPad Air for a fraction of its regular price!

The grade-B refurbished Apple iPad Air in space gray is just $119.97 through 12/17! And if you want to be sure it ships in time for the holidays, order yours no later than 12/14.

Prices subject to change.