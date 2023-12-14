In this two-part video, a young woman with autism takes a selfie video as she works up the nerve to order room service at a hotel.

"I'm at a hotel and I'd really like breakfast," she says to the camera. "I've never called the hotel or asked for room service before, but I think I can do it because I've looked at what I want for breakfast. It says all I have to do is dial star, and then I can say what I want and they'll send it to me."

"And, I'm autistic, in case y'all are seeing this for the first time. So this is weird!" She covers her face, pulls back, and mutters, "Yes, it is!"

But in the second video, she musters the courage to call, and things go smoothly. A small, but heartwarming victory!