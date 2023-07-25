RFK Jr: "You cannot trust medical advice from medical professionals"

RFK Jr. says, "You cannot trust medical advice from medical professionals."

Trust him on this. He's the guy who says Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. He has promoted disinformation about vaccines causing autism.

RFK Jr. is especially critical of Anthony Fauci, whom he claims is motivated by great and a thirst for power.

As reported in Slate:

Money isn't Fauci's only motivation, Kennedy claims. According to the candidate, the doctor is also part of something bigger and even more evil: "the orchestrated, planned use of pandemics to clamp down totalitarian control." As he said in the 2021 interview, "intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military … are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide." "Anthony Fauci isn't acting alone, but he's become a prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally."

Bill Gates is also a bad guy in his cartoonish world-view. This is the caption under a photo of Gates on a 2020 post from RFK Jr's Instagram: "The digitalized economy? We get rid of cash and coins. We give you a chip. We put all your money in your chip. If you refuse a vaccine, we turn off the chip and you starve!"

No wonder QAnon is so eager to welcome this Democrat into their club.