Marjorie Taylor Greene has no problem with pussy grabbers, but shoulders are another thing, as the overfamiliar Rep. Rich McCormick found out last month.

After Greene complained to Speaker Mike Johnson of a "very serious situation" that involved McCormick grabbing her by the shoulders while saying, "At least you and I can have an honest conversation," he seems to have made things worse by flippantly trying to defend himself as a person who "believes in the power of touch," on C-SPAN's Washington Journal yesterday. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

"I'm an E.R. Doctor. I believe in the power of touch. I give people hugs. I shake people's hands. If you look on the [House] floor…and see how much touching there is. Everybody touches everybody," he said, as if shaking hands and giving consensual hugs gives free license to touch people any old which way you choose.

"You know, I'm not going to touch her again, that's for sure," the unsavory Congressbro then said, playing the ol' shame-the-victim card. "It certainly wasn't meant aggressively. It was actually meant as a compliment." Whether Greene is just being Greene and making a mountain out of a molehill or not, McCormick's reaction is repulsive at best.