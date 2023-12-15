Rudy Giuliani must pay $148m to election workers he lied about

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer of Donald Trump, must pay $148m in damages to election workers he targeted as part of the former president's campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Giuliani repeatedly defamed the two Georgia ballot counters, subjecting them to harassment and death threats from other Trump supporters, and a jury of eight D.C., residents deliberated for 10 hours before nailing him with the price tag.

Giuliani was sued for defamation by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, her daughter, for falsely claiming they engaged in a fake ballot processing scheme while they served as election workers for Fulton County in the last presidential election. A federal judge in Washington determined earlier this year that Giuliani was liable for defaming Freeman and Moss, and the jury was tasked with determining how much in compensatory and punitive damages to award the mother-and-daughter pair. Freeman sought compensatory damages of $23.9 million, while Moss was asking for $24.7 million for defamation and an unspecified amount for other damages.

To think that one of the most blatantly disgusting people in Trump's orbit was ever "America's Mayor" is a damning comment on what old media—serious, trusted, and flush with money—was really like.